E/Siang extends curfew from 3 pm to 5 am

PASIGHAT, 7 Jul: In view of the rising Covid-19 positivity rate in the last few days, East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh has directed that all shops and commercial establishments in the district should be shut down at 2 pm on all days, and that the evening curfew will be extended from 3 pm to 5 am from 9 July onwards.

“Agriculture-related activities and essential services have been exempted,” she said during a review meeting on Covid-19 management here on Wednesday.

The DC urged the officials of the departments concerned to work in tandem to make East Siang a Covid-free district.

“To arrest the spread of the disease, the health department should prepare action plans for testing and vaccination separately. Place/area should be identified to declare as micro-containment zones, where positivity rate has gone upto 5 percent,” the DC said.

She said at least 400 RAT/RT-PCR tests should be conducted on a regular basis.

The DC also instructed the magistrates and police personnel to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is effectively implemented in the entire district.

“Many places in Pasighat, like GTC area, shopkeepers and common people have been found violating the framed SOPs,” the DC said, and urged all to “follow government guidelines, failing which, shops or the entire market area would be sealed with penalty.”

Among others, JDHS Dr D Raina, DRCHO Dr T Gao and District Surveillance Officer Dr Tarik Talom attended the meeting. (DIPRO)