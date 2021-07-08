Dalai Lama’s birthday celebrated

BOMDILA, 7 Jul: The 86th birthday of Tibetan spiritual and political leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, was celebrated here in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

Followers of the Tibetan spiritual leader gathered at the Thupchog Gatseling monastery here on the occasion and prayed for his good health and long life.

To mark the occasion, members of the Bomdila Buddhist Society, monks and the people of Bomdila planted trees in Pedung village, near Manjushree School, the crematorium, and Mane Park here.

Prominent among those who attended the programme were MLA Dongru Siongju, West Kameng DC

Karma Leki, Guru Tulku Rinpoche, Khen Rinpoche, GRL monastery abbot Kuten Pasang Tsering, and former minister RK Khrimey.