DCM participates in Van Mahotsav celebration

NAMSAI, 7 Jul: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday joined others in celebrating the annual tree-planting festival, Van Mahotsav, at Solungtoo in Lathao block of Namsai district.

Two hundred ornamental saplings of different species were planted along the national highway.

The DCM, who plated a sonaru (Casia fistula) sapling, appealed to everyone to plant more and more trees “for a greener and sustainable planet.”

The programme was organized at the initiative of Namsai DFO Tabong Jamoh and RFO Alok Kumar. Local people and NDRF personnel also participated in it.

In Pakke-Kessang district, the authorities of the Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) celebrated Van Mahotsav in Seijosa recently.

As part of the weeklong programme, the forest department, in collaboration with the Pakke-Kessang district unit of the VKV Alumni Association, organized a plantation drive in Firing Nallah area – a patch of land degraded due to a flashflood in 2004 – on 4 July.

The VKV Alumni Association has been carrying out plantation drives in Firing Nallah area for the last three years to regenerate the plot of land and restore its green cover.

“The recent plantation drive was supported by the district administration, the Women Welfare Association, youth groups and gaon burahs of Seijosa area,” informed PTR DFO T Pali in a release.

The PTR authorities also distributed 100 fruit tree saplings to the people of the fringe villages of the PTR, he said. (With input from DCM’s PR Cell)