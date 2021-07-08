RGU’s multipurpose room inaugurated

RONO HILLS, 7 Jul: Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) ‘central library multipurpose room’ was inaugurated here on Wednesday by Kolkata (WB)-based National Library Director General Prof Ajay Pratap Singh in the presence of RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra, and others.

Prof Singh presented a speech on the ‘Changing role of libraries for academic fraternity in the light of New Education Policy (NEP)’, and highlighted that the NEP “ensures holistic approach with multidisciplinary education.”

He gave assurance that “there will be MoU with RGU and RRRLF to train library professionals for automation and modernization services, working in the public libraries of Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring states in the near future through the National Mission on Library.”

Prof Mitra informed that the multipurpose room would aid the faculty members of different departments in conducting PhD viva voce, small seminars and online/offline meetings.

Prof Kushwaha spoke about “the development of future MoU in collaboration with RRRLF and National Library, Kolkata.” He said that all the deans of the faculties “should have such multipurpose room with cutting edge ICT facilities.”