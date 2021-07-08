Former APLA jt secy passes away

KHONSA, 7 Jul: Former joint secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly (APLA), Waphuang Tesia, passed away after a prolonged illness in Itanagar on Tuesday.

Tesia, who took voluntary retirement from government job in 2013, was undergoing dialysis due to kidney failure for the last couple of years.

He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

Tesia was the first government employee in the APLA office from the undivided TCL districts. His last rituals will be performed at his native village, Old Bunting, in Tirap district. (DIPRO)