ZPMs undertake Covid awareness tour

LEMMI, 7 Jul: The zilla parishad members (ZPM) of Pakke-Kessang district recently undertook a weeklong village-to-village tour to educate the people about Covid-19 and its impact on the community’s health, and to make them more aware of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The tour concluded here on Wednesday.

As Pakke-Kessang has a high Covid positivity rate, the panchayat leaders encouraged the villagers to get vaccinated immediately.

ZPC Manyang Wahge and ZPMs Tana Naya Tara and Sunil Nabam will present the tour report in a meeting with the district administration, the health department and HoDs on 9 July. (DIPRO)