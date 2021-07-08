KKLLF donates PA set to GHSS

AALO, 7 Jul: The Kong Kong Lige Loyi Foundation (KKLLF) on Wednesday donated a PA set to the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in West Siang district.

RWD EE Tanu Tasing also donated an almirah for the school library.

The KKLLF is chaired by retired income tax commissioner and an alumnus of the school, Doli Loyi, of Kabu village.

The foundation also organized a three-day workshop themed ‘Back to roots’, in collaboration with the Central Mopin Preservation and Cultural Society, at Gumin Kiin here to instil interest in traditional art and crafts among boys and girls of the district. (DIPRO)