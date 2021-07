TEZU, 9 Jul: All 67 prisoners in the district jail here in Lohit district have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

On Friday, three undertrial prisoners were administered the first dose of the vaccine.

On the other hand, 34 jail staffers out of the 46 have received both doses of the vaccine, while seven got the first dose. Five staffers are yet to be vaccinated, informed DRCHO Dr L Lollen. (DIPRO)