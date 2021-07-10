Himalayan University awarded

ITANAGAR, 9 Jul: The AYUSH ministry and Ekk Updesh have conferred their ‘Education Excellence Award’ on the Himalayan University (HU) here “for the outstanding contribution for students’ growth,” HU registrar Dr Vivek Mittal informed in a release.

HU vice chancellor Dr HS Sharma commended the effort of the faculties and staff of the university “for their commendable and continuous efforts for the all-round development of students,” while HU dean (academics) Dr Ghanshayam Singh said that the HU is dedicated to deliver quality education to the students.

Sports in-charge Yimdok said that, besides pursuing their academics, the students of HU are also performing at the state and national levels and have brought laurels to the HU and Arunachal.