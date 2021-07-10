LDV joins ‘I#Cheer4India’ campaign for Tokyo Olympics

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 9 Jul: Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district has joined the rest of the country in the ‘I#Cheer4India’ campaign for the Tokyo Olympics, which is scheduled to be held from 23 July to 8 August.

The campaign was organized here by the Roing block of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) on Thursday.

LDV DC KN Damo extended best wishes to all the Indian athletes participating in the Olympics. He highlighted the importance of games and sports in people’s lives, and encouraged the youths and students to participate more in games and sports.

NYKS Roing block volunteer Abhishek Kumar Gupta also extended best wishes to the Indian team on behalf of the NYKS.

Among others, Everester Tine Mena, DPO Marto Dirchi and DMO Dr R Tatan were present at the programme.

Former sports minister Kiren Rijiju had announced the ‘I#Cheer4India’ campaign for the Olympic-bound Indian athletes across the country in June.