Two die in road mishap, several injured

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 Jul: Two persons were reportedly killed in a road mishap that occurred near Tirbin town in Leparada district on Thursday.

The Leparada police informed that a bus (AR-07-2693) met with an accident in between Ragi Doke and Sodo Doke, about 11 kms from Tirbin, at around 9:30 am on Thursday. The ill-fated bus was travelling from Daporijo to Silapathar in Assam.

“On receipt of information, the district police and administration rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, the villagers of Ragi Doke and Sodo Doke, showing exemplary humanitarian assistance, had already reached the spot and acted as first responders,” the Leparada police stated.

There were 15 passengers, including two drivers, aboard the bus, the police said. One of the drivers died on the spot, while his co-driver succumbed to his injuries while being evacuated to the district hospital in Basar,

the police informed, adding that the passengers who sustained injuries are being treated at the district hospital. A case has been registered at the Tirbin police station to find out the cause of the accident.