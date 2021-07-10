Police to launch drive against violators of SOPs, traffic rules

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 Jul: The capital police are going to launch a major drive against people violating Covid-appropriate behaviour and traffic rules.

A senior police official at the police headquarters informed that the police are extremely unhappy with the citizens for failing to follow the SOPs. The police are going to conduct a major drive across the Itanagar capital region on Saturday and Sunday to prosecute people violating traffic rules and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“Covid cases are continuing to rise. But citizens are behaving in a reckless manner. The police do not want to come down hard on the people who violate Covid-appropriate behaviour. However, seeing the continued rise in the cases, we are left with no choice,” the official said.