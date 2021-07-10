Trg of PFMS dist nodal officers underway

ITANAGAR, 9 Jul: Public finance management system (PFMS) nodal officers from all the districts of the state are participating in a four-day ‘State level refresher ToT and handholding support to the state/district level user in e-GramSwaraj and PFMS applications’, which got underway at the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) here on 8 July.

Addressing the inaugural function, Panchayati Raj Director Tamune Miso advised the trainees to take full advantage of the training. He spoke on “the significance of the e-GramSwaraj portal and its significance being linked with grant of 15th Finance Commission.”

SIRD&PR Director Habung Lampung said that “every stakeholder pertaining to e-Gram Swaraj portal and PFMS applications should attend the training together, so that any gap or issues can be resolved.” He urged the participants to go back to their respective districts only after being fully trained.

Panchayati Raj Deputy Director Nabam Rajesh also spoke.