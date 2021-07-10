Burglar arrested with four others

NAMSAI, 9 Jul: The Namsai police have arrested a burglar and recovered several stolen items, including TVs, inverter sets with batteries, motor pumps and construction materials from his possession.

According to the police, a man burglarized the government quarters of the Piyong CO twice, on 27 and 29 June, and took away one colour TV, two full LPG cylinders and an inverter set with battery, in the absence of the headmaster of the Ningroo GSS, who was living in the quarters.

During on-spot investigation, the police found a T-shirt similar to one which had been worn by a person whom they had brought to the police station for interrogation two days earlier. The police suspected that the T-shirt might belong to the same person they had interrogated. Thereafter, the police engaged sources to trace him, and were finally able to apprehend the burglar after several attempts.

During interrogation, the burglar, identified as Chow Abo Manlai, of Wingko village, admitted to his crime.

Following his disclosure, four other persons, who had bought the stolen items, were also arrested. They have been identified as Chow Thising Longhan (45), Prem Bhengra, Bijoy Das and Binod Tanti.

The recovered items include three TVs, six batteries, three bicycles, four LPG cylinders, one monitor, two inverters, two motor pumps, one electric planner, two electric iron cutters, three bundles of iron rod, and an iron coil.

The investigation was conducted by Namsai PS OC CB Rai and DSP Kakit Duggong, under the supervision of SP DW Thongon.

The complaint was filed by the wife of the Piyong CO on 28 June.