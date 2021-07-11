Bhismaknagar archaeological site can be developed as tourism spot: Home commissioner

ROING, 10 Jul: Home Commissioner Rajiv Verma said that the archaeological site in Bhismaknagar in Lower Dibang Valley district has the potential to be developed as a tourism spot.

Verma, who is currently on a state tour, on Saturday visited Bhismaknagar and the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) museum in Khinjili, and admired the incredible artefacts and the archaeological site.

He commended the efforts of the RIWATCH in preserving the culture of the state through the museum.

Later, the commissioner held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner KN Damo, SP JK Lego and HoDs, during which issues like drug addiction and prospects of agriculture and horticulture in the district were discussed.

Verma instructed the police and the district administration to destroy cannabis plantations to control drug addiction. He also advocated pushing the agriculture and horticulture sectors through implementation of ‘krishi’ schemes and selection of right beneficiaries, “so that the benefits reach the true and needy farmers.”

Damo urged the commissioner to provide funds for clearing the pending UTP bills, amounting to approximately Rs 70 lakhs, through a memorandum.

The DC also urged the state government to pursue the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) regarding proper maintenance of the historical site in Bhismaknagar, or to request the ASI to hand over the site to the state government.

Progressive farmer Dature Muili apprised the commissioner of the prospects and problems vis-à-vis oil palm cultivation and tea plantation in the district.

Briefing the commissioner on the importance of chemical fertilizers like urea in cultivation, Muili appealed to the government to allow its limited use. (DIPRO)