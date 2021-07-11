Training, stakeholders’ meet held

ROING, 10 Jul: A training programme for the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) members of Lower Dibang Valley district and a coordination meeting with stakeholders were held here in two sessions on Thursday.

In the morning session, advocate Sunil Mow highlighted the role and responsibility of the CWC, and said that the CWC may file sou moto cases over child-related issues.

Former CWC chairperson and advocate Kani Nada Maling highlighted the role, power and functions of the CWC. She suggested to the CWC members to maintain proper records and procedures, and to work efficiently in the best interests of children.

In the afternoon session, Mow and Maling informed the stakeholders about various provisions and sections of the JJ Act, 2015, the POCSO Act and the special juvenile police unit (SJPU). Mow said that the JJ Act “is for reformative purposes and not to punish children.”

Maling explained how to coordinate and work effectively in child-related cases.

Twenty-one members of the DCPU, the CWC, the JJB, the SJPU, Childline, the SAA, the CCI, the labour department and the DLSA attended the meetings.