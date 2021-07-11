Work for welfare of community: NES to ANSU

ITANAGAR, 10 Jul: Nyishi Elite Society (NES) president Bengia Tolum advised the newly elected executive members of the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) to “speak, work and act for the welfare and interest of the community.”

He said this during an interaction programme organized by the NES with the new members of the ANSU at the NES secretariat here on Saturday.

Tolum further stated that the NES, the ANSU and the ANYA should work together “to build Nyishi as one of the most vibrant communities of the state.”

He commended the ANSU’s stand on the Kimin episode and expressed optimism that the union would reach new heights under the leadership of its president Nabam Dodum.

Dodum in his address gave assurance that the union would work under the guidance and patronage of the NES at all times.

Informing about the union’s recent decision to completely ban donation collection and use of the union’s official pad, ANSU general secretary Gora Rikam assured that the new ANSU team “has already started work to restore the past glory of the ANSU.”

Vice president (west) Dr Tachi Taku, vice president (east) Tarh Tabin, and NES general secretary Heri Maring also spoke.