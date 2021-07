YACHULI, 17 Jul: The Lower Subansiri police on Saturday seized illegal liquors worth approximately Rs 60,000 from 73 Joram Market area.

The police team that made the seizure comprised Yachuli PS OC SI Tania Uli, ASI Joram Taning, Head Constables Toko Tapa and Debiam Tat, and Constables Rajiv and Rakhi Lowang, under the supervision of DSP Tasi Darang.

The OC also conducted an awareness meeting with representatives of the Joram and Zara market committees regarding the sale of illegal liquor.