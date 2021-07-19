2 drug peddlers apprehended

YACHULI, 18 Jul: The police here in Lower Subansiri district apprehended two suspected drug peddlers during a naka check near the highway at around 2 am on Sunday.

Yachuli Police Station (PS) Head Constable Toko Tapa intercepted the two, identified as Hano Ribya (18) and Sumit Sk (18), and recovered 13 vials (11.44 grams approximately) of suspected heroin from their possession during search.

Yachuli PS OC, SI T Uli has registered a case under relevant section of the NDPS Act. The naka checking was done under the supervision of DSP Tasi Darang.