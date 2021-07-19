PWD working to restore Ganga-Jully road

ITANAGAR, 18 Jul: The PWD is making all-out efforts to open the Ganga-Jully road to traffic.

Informing this, PWD Capital Division AE B Neelam Mama said that this stretch of the road was blocked on Saturday night following a massive landslide.

“From Sunday morning onwards, two machines with loader have been pressed into service. If the weather continues to remain the same, we may be able to open it for one-way traffic. However, the clearing of debris will continue,” the AE said.

He said that the department might be able to open the road to traffic by Monday afternoon “if weather supports it.”