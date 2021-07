[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 18 Jul: Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav informed that at least 50 prefabricated anganwadi centres with toilet facilities would be established in the district.

The DC said this while inspecting the anganwadi centre at the upper primary school in Miao Singpho village. With very minimal cost, the anganwadi centre was constructed in one week, and has a warranty of 15 years.

The DC is personally overseeing these projects.