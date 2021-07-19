Body of missing woman retrieved from Pare river

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 18 Jul: The body of late Amak Dolo, who went missing on 14 July after her vehicle fell into the Pare river at Balapu village near Sagalee, was retrieved on Sunday afternoon.

Sagalee DSP Bomken Basar informed that, around 3 pm on Sunday, one Tao Topu, of Mipsoro village in Toru circle, informed the Sagalee police that a dead body was seen floating on the Pare river.

The police informed the relatives of the deceased about it. Later, police personnel and the relatives of the deceased reached the spot along with a doctor and a magistrate, and the semi-decomposed body of the deceased was recovered.

An inquest was conducted on the spot by the magistrate (Toru CO), while the PME was conducted by the doctors of the Toru PHC on the spot, following which the body was handed over to the bereaved family for performing the last rites.