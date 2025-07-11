Youths require platforms to showcase abilities: Speaker

ITANAGAR, 10 Jul: Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte said that Arunachal Pradesh is full of talented youths across all fields and what they primarily require are proper platforms to showcase their abilities.

He said this after inaugurating a workshop titled ‘Let’s Speak Arunachal’ at Boum Kakir Mission School in Doimukh on Thursday, in the company of MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom. The event focused on encouraging youth engagement in civic life.

The Speaker commended the Boum Kakir School management for organizing the workshop. He also expressed appreciation for Porsum Ori, founder and chairperson of ‘Let’s Speak Arunachal’, for her vision and initiative in organizing the workshop to nurture public speaking and civic awareness among the youths of the state.

Highlighting the importance of such workshops, he said they serve as vital platforms to develop and empower youths through skill-building in diverse domains. The Speaker especially appreciated the sincerity and dedication shown by the girl students, and encouraged their male counterparts to exhibit the same level of commitment.

He also lauded the school management for the excellent upkeep of the institution, adding that good students are a reflection of good teachers.

He urged the students to make the most of the workshop to enhance their knowledge and skills, and advised the teachers to support and guide the students according to their strengths and interests.

“Our children are excelling in every field – be it sports, cinema, singing, or dancing – at the national level,” he said, and emphasized that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, is making every possible effort to support and uplift the youths. (Speaker’s PR Cell)