Service delivery should reach everyone: Jini

ITANAGAR, 10 Jul: Law Minister Kento Jini on Thursday underscored the importance of service delivery reaching the last mile beneficiaries in an efficient and transparent manner.

Chairing a District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting for Papum Pare district held at the civil secretariat here, Jini, who is also the guardian minister of Papum Pare, emphasized the pivotal role of departmental heads in ensuring effective and timely implementation of government schemes and developmental projects.

The meeting, organised by the district planning office, was attended by Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, along with heads of (HoO) of various departments from the district.

Speaking out against corruption, the minister said that “the culture of giving and taking commissions must be brought to an end,” noting that such practices adversely impact the quality of project execution.

Responding to grievances raised by officials, Jini advised them to submit written representations routed through the deputy commissioner to the mentor secretary for appropriate intervention.

The minister also reviewed the progress of welfare schemes, and urged the departments to intensify their information, education and communication (IEC) activities to ensure greater awareness among the public, particularly those from economically weaker sections.

DC Yadav briefed the minister on several initiatives in the pipeline, including the establishment of fundamental learning centres, a model health & wellness centre in Yupia, and automation of Inner Line Permit checks at key entry points of the district.

Heads of engineering departments presented updates on ongoing and completed projects under various schemes, including RIDF, SASCI, RUSA, NESIDS, CRIF, CMCSRDP, and SJETA. They also brought to light several implementation challenges and bottlenecks encountered at the ground level.

Representatives from agriculture and allied departments provided an overview of their departmental schemes, while concerns related to delays in disbursement of loan components under the Atmanirbhar schemes were flagged for the minister’s attention.

Key infrastructure projects, such as the engineering college in Toru and water supply projects for RGU, FTI, and NIT were also thoroughly deliberated during the meeting. (DIPRO)