IMD predicts heavy shower in NE, puts Arunachal on ‘orange alert’

PASIGHAT, 18 Jul: The Indian meteorology department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Arunachal along with Assam and Meghalaya, following a prediction of ‘intense wet spell’ over the northeastern region until 21 July.

In a monsoon alert issued to the NE states, the IMD predicted heavy showers with thunderstorms and lightning in the next three days.

The yellow alert is in place for Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura during the period.

Under the influence of strong lower level southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, fairly widespread to widespread rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places are very likely over Assam and other Northeast states during 19 to 21 July, the IMD report said.