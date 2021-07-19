NES, Natung mourn Mekup Dolo’s demise

ITANAGAR, 18 Jul: The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) has deeply mourned the demise of former minister Mekup Dolo, who passed away on 17 July after a prolonged illness.

In a condolence message to Mekup’s husband and former deputy chief minister Kameng Dolo, the NES recalled Mekup as a “soft spoken, clean-hearted and motherly stature of East Kameng, and one of the prominent women who played a vital role during the first Nyishi unification expedition in the then Seppa subdivision in 1978.”

“As an active social worker, she made a lot of contributions for the uplift of downtrodden people of the community, and her contribution to the people of the state shall always be remembered,” the NES said, adding that “her death is a great loss to the Nyishi community in particular and the state as whole.”

The NES prayed to the almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Sports Minister Mama Natung has also expressed shock and sorrow over Dolo’s untimely demise.

In a letter to her husband, former deputy chief minister Kameng Dolo, Natung offered prayers for the departed soul and expressed condolence to the family.

The Pangia Welfare Society has also expressed grief on the demise of Mekup Dolo and prayed to the almighty to give strength to the bereaved family. It also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.