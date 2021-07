ITANAGAR, 24 Jul: The 138 Bn CRPF stationed in Senki View here celebrated the unit’s 22nd raising day on Saturday, during which Commandant Harvinder Singh Kales and all officers paid homage to the martyrs.

After inspecting the guard of honour at the quarter guard, the commandant motivated the officers and the personnel to carry out plantation drives to preserve the environment.

Besides a plantation drive, the battalion organized various other activities, including sports events, to mark the day.