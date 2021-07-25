NQM officer apprised of substandard road work

ZIRO, 24 Jul: The Ziro Congress Committee (ZCC) here in Lower Subansiri district met the national quality monitors (NQM) officer of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, who is on a visit to the district for quality monitoring, and apprised him and the PHED executive engineer of the “substandard quality of raw materials and specifications of the Pavor block road.”

The NQM officer and the PHED EE noted that the road is already carpeted but the WBM layer has not been laid, the ZCC informed.

“It was found that the width of the road should be at least 3.75 cms; the concrete edge strips should be 20 cms on both sides of the road; earthen shoulder should be mixed with stones, soil and sand with proper compaction of 90 cms on both sides of the road; concrete cross-strip should be done in an interval of every 100 to 150 mtrs of the road, and passing place for at least two cars should have been constructed in an interval of every 1.5 km,” the ZCC said.

It said that “the drainage of the Apatani plateau has been constructed by the PHED but shows duplication and may create legal issues.”

“Since the department has compromised with quality and specification despite repeated information and complaint,” the ZCC said it has asked the NQM officer to direct the PHED to work as per the DPR.