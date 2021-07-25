CRPF conducts tree plantation drive

KHONSA, 24 Jul: Altogether 170 saplings were planted during a plantation drive themed ‘Save environment, save Arunachal’, organized by the 36 Bn CRPF stationed here in Tirap district on Saturday.

Tirap DC Taro Mize, who also attended the programme, commended the battalion for its effort to preserve and protect the environment.

“Due to deforestation in different regions, including Tirap district, we are experiencing extreme climate change nowadays,” the DC said.

He said the plantation drive would “help to provide a good environment for our next generation to a great extent.”

The DC also appealed to the people of the district to plant trees in their surroundings.

36 Bn CRPF Commandant Satya Ranjan said that the battalion would carry out regular care and maintenance to ensure “cent percent survival of the planted trees.”

Government officers and CRPF jawans took part in the programme. (DIPRO)