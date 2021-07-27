Assam battalion destroys paddy field in Kanubari

KANUBARI, 26 Jul: Armed personnel of the Assam battalion reportedly destroyed a paddy field in Longkhojan village in Kanubari circle of Longding district on 19 July, claiming that the area belonged to Assam.

A team led by Wancho Council (WC) president Sompha Wangsa and Wancho Students’ Union (WSU) president Pongngoi Joham visited the village on 25 July to obtain firsthand information about the incident.

Addressing the villagers, the WC president said that the council would take up the issue with the higher authority, while the WSU president encouraged the youths of the village to keep a vigil on such incidents.