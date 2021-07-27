Will do needful to revive tourism in NE: Kishan

ITANAGAR, 26 Jul: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan said that his ministry will do the needful to restart, revive and promote tourism in the Northeast states, informed Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association chief advisor Tsering Wange.

On Sunday, Wange attended a meeting in Guwahati (Assam), which was chaired by the union minister. He said that the union minister expressed willingness to work closely with the tourism veterans of the Northeast in taking it to the next level.

“For this, his ministry will organize a mega tourism conference sometime next month, to which all the chief ministers, tourism ministers, managing directors of the state tourism corporations and all the tourism stakeholders of the eight NE states will be invited,” Wange said.

During the meeting, Wange advocated reopening tourism in NE India, including cross-border tourism with Bhutan and other neighbouring countries, which has been closed down since March last year.

He requested the union minister to “give special focus to Arunachal Pradesh.”

Among others, representatives of the North East India Tourism Confederation, the Tour Operators Association of Assam, the Tour Operators Association of Meghalaya, the Association of Tour Operators Mizoram, and the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (NE Chapter) attended the meeting.