Org accuses DA of illegally appointing staffers

ITANAGAR, 26 Jul: Claiming that the Kra Daadi district administration (DA) flouted the recruitment rules by illegally appointing six candidates as supporting staffers like UDC and LDC, the Kra Daadi unit of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (ACF) on Monday demanded that the state government engage the Special Investigation Cell to probe the alleged illegal appointments.

In a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here, the ACF claimed that six candidates were illegally appointed to the posts of UDCs and LDCs by the DA.

“When the requisition was already sent against the vacant posts to the

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board, how come the district authority is illegally appointing posts?” Kra Daadi ACF president Tai Tahar asked.

The ACF has also submitted a representation to the chief secretary against the Jamin ADC and the former Kra Daadi DC for allegedly abusing their power and position by illegally appointing their kith and kin as UDCs and LDCs.

“We received a compliant letter on 15 November, 2020, from individuals, informing that illegal appointment was going on in Kra Daadi district. Based on the complaint letters, we filed an RTI application, and we were amazed to see the illegal appointments made under the district administration,” said ACF unit GS Ha Tago.

The organization claimed that those who have been appointed as UDCs and LDCs are “relatives and kith and kin of the district authority.”

It also claimed that a candidate who had been appointed as a UDC in 2018 “was regularized within 2018” itself.

Demanding immediate cancellation of the appointments, the ACF said it would otherwise initiate action against the district administration.