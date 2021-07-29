Former Hari village ZPM no more

ITANAGAR, 28 Jul: Nending Tamya, former ZPM of Hari village, Lower Subansiri district died on 28 July.

Former MLA Nani Ribia has deeply mourned Nending Tamya’s demise and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. In a condolence message, Ribia said, “His untimely demise has created a vacuum in the society particularly, in the Tanw community. He had a multifaceted personality and was popularly known as Abang Tamya by

the young generations at Ziro valley. He will be always remembered for his lovable and helpful character. He is one of the founding members of the Supung Jugo Council, Ziro.”