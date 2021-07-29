SCCZ felicitated by Ministry of Education

ZIRO, 28 Jul: Saint Claret College here in Lower Subansiri was awarded the ‘One District One Green Champion Award’, by Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), Ministry of Education, under Swacchta Action Plan 2020-21.

The MGNCRE is awarding institutions that are making progress towards a ‘Swachh Bharat,’ and vigorously taking part in maintaining a clean and hygienic environment.

The SCCZ has been chosen as the ‘Green Champion’ of Lower Subansiri district, as recognition for its proactive commitment towards a cleaner environment, manifested in various green initiatives.

In Arunachal Pradesh, three institutions were selected for the prestigious ‘One District One Green Champion Award’, with Apex Professional University, Pasighat and Arunodaya University, Naharlagun being the other two recipients.

During the Award ceremony, SCCZ highlighted its green initiatives such as greenery on campus, rainwater harvesting, energy management, observance of environment-related days, waste disposal, annual cleanliness drives and organising sensitization programmes to bring about environmental consciousness. These efforts by the institution were appreciated by the officials from MGNCRE and the administration of Lower Subansiri district.

The award was given during a virtual award ceremony, which coincided with a workshop organised by MGNCRE on Swacchta Action Plan.

The resource person for the workshop was Dr Savita Mishra from the MGNCRE, Hyderabad. Several pertinent issues were raised by Dr Mishra, and she also delved into the criteria and parameters that were integral in choosing appropriate awardees.

Circle Officer Amina Nabam presented the award on behalf of the district administration.

Several faculty members and heads of the other higher educational institutions of the district were present at the event.