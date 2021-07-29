TRIHMS telemedicine facility providing remote consultation

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, 28 Jul: At a time when visiting hospitals have become a matter of concern due to growing cases of Covid-19, the telemedicine facilities started by TRIHMS is emerging as a boon for the people of the state.

The facility provides patient-to-doctor tele-consultations. It uses E-sanjeevani OPD mobile app to diagnose and treat patients in a remote location via video call.

“A total of 568 consultations have been done from 26 September 2020 to 27 June 2021. The consultations include multi-speciality, general OPD consultations and Covid related issues. Altogether, 95 doctors/ specialists have been registered under E-sanjeevani OPD to provide tele-consultation,” informed Nodal Officer cum coordinator, Telehub TRIHMS, Dr Minggam Pertin.

He also shared that the TRIHMS’ Telehub is catering to the needs of patients across the state.

“TRIHMS is functioning as the hub and all PHCs, CHCs, SCs, HWCs etc as the spokes in the programme. The specialist consultation is from 11 am to 12 pm, five days a week (Monday to Friday) and medical officer consultation is from 6 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week,” added Dr Pertin.

He also shared the procedure to use the telemedicine facility. “First of all, the person has to download the E-sanjeevani OPD app from the Google Play Store, verify their mobile number and generate a token after registration. Then log in to E-sanjeevani OPD after registering their mobile number along with the token number. They can also contact telemedicine helpline number: – +919362167005 / +91700557421,” he added.

Various specialities available under telemedicine are cardiology, dermatology, gynaecology, ophthalmology, paediatrics, medicine, psychiatry, PMR, dental, ENT and general duty medical officer.

Dr Pertin shared that E-sanjeevni has emerged as a boon for the people, especially those living in rural areas.

“E-sanjeevani extends the reach of specialized healthcare services to masses in both rural areas and isolated communities. It has made it convenient for people to avail health services without having to travel. It enables two-way interaction and even generates a prescription slip. It also saves time and cost,” said Dr Pertin.