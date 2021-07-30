2 NSCN (K-YA) militants shot dead by security forces

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: Security forces gunned down two hardcore militants of the NSCN (K-YA), a faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang, during a joint operation in Tirap district.

A cache of arms and ammunition was seized after the encounter, which took place on Wednesday.

Following inputs regarding the presence of active operatives of the NSCN (K-YA) in Kottam forest area, a joint team of the district police and the Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles found out the exact location of their hideout after an arduous 10-hour search.

When the personnel of the security forces ordered the militants to surrender, they fired at the team, a report from Tirap district said.

The security forces returned fire, killing two hardcore militants of the Yung Aung faction of the NSCN (K).

Two automatic assault rifles, besides an MQ series rifle, an M-16 rifle, two country-made guns, one 9 mm pistol, one Chinese hand grenade, ammunition, Rs 11,200 in cash, and other warlike stores were recovered from the spot.

A group of about 10 rebels of the outfit, led by self-styled captain Rocky Thapa, were active in the area for the past one month.

They were extorting money from the villagers of Kollam, Lomlo, Kolagaon and Lamsa in Khonsa and Deomali circles of the district, the report said.

They also threatened a civil contractor engaged in construction of roads in Deomali circle to pay extortion money, it said. (PTI)