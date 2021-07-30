Union stages dharna over recruitment

ZIRO, 29 Jul: The Apatani Students Union (ASU) on Thursday staged a dharna in front of the Lower Subansiri DC office here to protest against recruitment for posts of PRT and TGT in the district under the Samagra Siksha District Society/ISSE.

The union claimed that the “selection of eligible candidates was done under block-wise quota system within the district and also some non-APST candidates were found to be listed in the final selection list.”

The ASU said it has also submitted a representation to the authority concerned to “reconsider the recruitment and delete the list of the non-APST candidates.”

It said that, after threadbare discussion, the district administration and the Lower Subansiri District Education Society have agreed to postpone the interview and remove the selected non-APST candidates from the list.

The union threatened to “go for further democratic movement if the interview is rescheduled with quota system within the district in future.”