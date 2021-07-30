Bank donates oxygen concentrators

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: ICICI Bank has donated 30 oxygen concentrators to the health department as part of the ICICI Foundation’s activities.

The bank’s branch manager Surjit Dey handed over the concentrators to Health Minister Alo Libang in the presence of Health Services Director Dr M Lego here on Thursday.

Informing the press about the initiative, Dey said that the oxygen concentrators are meant for the PHCs located in interior parts of the state.

Libang said that, even though there is no shortage of oxygen, such help by the ICICI Foundation would go a long way in the battle against Covid. He said that the health department is working towards achieving 100 percent first-dose vaccination coverage of all the citizens of the state by 15 August.

“There is no shortage of Covid vaccine. At present, 63 percent of the population above 18 years have taken the first dose and 16 percent have taken both the doses,” informed Libang.