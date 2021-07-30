Prog on vermicomposting held

BASAR, 29 Jul: Several progressive farmers benefitted from a demonstration programme on scientific vermicomposting using earthworms, organized here in Leparada district by the West Siang KVK on Thursday, in collaboration with the Basar branch of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

The programme was conducted by plant breeding scientist Dr Rita Nongthombam, West Siang KVK Head (in-charge) Dr Moloy S Baruah, and the ICAR’s Basar-based State Centre Joint Director Dr H Kalita as resource persons.

A demonstration on vermicomposting was presented by Basar ICAR Technical Officer Bhoben Pait at the ICAR’s research farm here.

Ten HDP vermi beds were later distributed to the farmers.