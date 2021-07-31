Police stop destruction of property  in Arunachal by Assam police

KIMIN, 30 Jul: In yet another instance of Assam’s forest and police officials harassing the people of Arunachal living along the interstate boundary, a group of officials from Assam on Friday destroyed property inside Arunachal’s territory in Lora village here in Papum Pare district.

The Assam officials destroyed newly planted tea saplings of one Ngurang Soli, of Lora village in Kimin circle.

Briefing the media, Papum Pare SP Neelam Nega informed that, on learning about the eviction drive by Assam officials inside Arunachal’s territory, he immediately raised the matter with his Lakhimpur (Assam) district counterpart.

“The Lakhimpur SP was not informed. But he immediately reacted and stopped the activities of Assam officials,” said Nega.

Personnel of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, along with a circle officer also reached the spot. Later, the Assam officials went back.

Papum Pare Rural SDPO Rike Kamsi will visit the area on Saturday.