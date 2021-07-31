PPA advocates caution over boundary issue with Assam

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) has suggested to the state government to move forward cautiously and avoid resorting to any step on the boundary dispute with Assam which may be self-defeating.

The party said that, even if an out-of-court settlement of the dispute is considered, it should be purely conditional.

“The proposed out-of-court settlement should only be considered if the Assam government agrees to withdraw all its petitions in connection with the boundary issue between the two states from the Supreme Court,” PPA secretary-general Kaling Jerang said in a press statement on Friday.

He said that the final draft report of the Supreme Court-appointed three-member committee on the Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute “is finally ready in black and white.”

“The report of the Justice Tarun Chatterjee-led committee is ready for all to see. The onus lies on both the BJP-ruled states of Assam and Arunachal to follow the deliberations of the report in letter and spirit,” Jerang added.