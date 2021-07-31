PRI leaders urged to adopt holistic approach

PASIGHAT, 30 Jul: Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Secretary Amarnath Talwade urged the PRI leaders of East Siang district to “adopt a holistic approach to uplift the rural population.”

On Friday, Talwade, accompanied by ArSRLM CEO Solung Miji and PMAY SNO Tamo Rebi, visited Borguli and Kiyit villages in Mebo subdivision and took stock of the progress and implementation of various centrally-sponsored schemes there.

Later, in the evening, Talwade held an ‘interactive-cum-consultative meeting’ with the ZPMs and reviewed various issues related to rural development schemes.

He informed that fund under the 15th FC would be released soon, and that steps are being taken to strengthen the PRIs.

East Siang ZPC Olen Rome and other ZPMs briefed the secretary about the hurdles and challenges being faced by them. They urged him to improve the funding pattern and introduce local area development funds.

East Siang DRDA PD Tajing Padung also accompanied Talwade during his visit to Borguli and Kiyit villages. (DIPRO)