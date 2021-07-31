BPGH adjudged week’s best performing health facility

PASIGHAT, 30 Jul: The award for the week’s best performing health facility in East Siang district went to Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) here.

The hospital administered 14,877 doses of Covid vaccine between 19 January and 30 July, and organized 16 outreach sessions during that period.

BPGH Medical Superintendent Dr YR Darang received the award, which included a citation and cash award, from Deputy Commissioner (in-charge) Tatdo Borang, in the presence of DMO Dr Kaling Dai, DRCHO Dr T Gao, Dr Ojong Padung and Assistant Nursing Superintendent M Mili. (DIPRO)