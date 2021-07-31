Trg for PR functionaries, members underway

HAPOLI, 30 Jul: Rural development & panchayat raj (PR) functionaries along with panchayat members of Lower Subansiri district are participating in a two-day sensitization programme on social audit which got underway here on Friday.

DC Somcha Lowang, who inaugurated the programme, said that social audit of all the programmes implemented at the grassroots level by the central government provides a feedback mechanism to the beneficiaries, ensures transparency, participation and accountability, and helps in evaluating the performance of the schemes.

“This creates a sense of ownership among the villagers for all the developmental activities that take place in their areas,” she added.

Course coordinator from the SIRD, SW Bagang highlighted the importance of social audits. “It empowers the local community to audit a government programme, generates awareness in the community to take ownership of public properties, and provides justice for being deprived by government functionaries,” Bagang said.

Stating that there is a manpower shortage in the SIRD, he urged the panchayat members to be “the eyes and ears of the SIRD through regular social audits.”

ZPC Likha Sangchhore also spoke. (DIPRO)