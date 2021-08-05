Master trainers undergoing ToT prog

ITANAGAR, 4 Aug: Block development officers, district nodal officers, panchayat technical assistants and teachers from Anjaw, Tirap, Changlang, Longding and West Kameng districts are participating in a five-day state level training of trainers (ToT) programme on ‘panchayat raj system and rural development programmes’, being conducted by the State Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (SIRDPR) here since 2 August.

Addressing the participants on Wednesday, SIRDPR Director Habung Lampung stressed on the significance of the training programme in view of the state now having a two-tier panchayati raj system. He further said that, since the majority of the state’s population still live in rural areas, “Arunachal Pradesh can be transformed only if the rural areas are developed.”

He added that the master trainers should keep themselves updated with the changing times.

SIRDPR Deputy Director Likha Kiran broadly highlighted the course structure, and stressed on the importance of the training programme in building the capacity of the PRIs in the state.

Sessions on the PRI system, resources of panchayats, GPDP-MVMDP, block development plan, district development plan, DPC, rural development programmes and the national social assistance programme were the highlights of Wednesday’s training programme.

The five-day programme is being conducted under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Yojana.