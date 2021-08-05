Talwade reviews implementation of schemes in Namsai

NAMSAI, 4 Aug: RD&PR Secretary AR Talwade reviewed the physical and financial status of various central and state-sponsored schemes for the previous and the current financial year under the rural development (RD) & panchayati raj (PR) department during his recent visit to Namsai district as the observer of the APSSB CGL examination here.

Talwade emphasized on “ease of working with portal-based schemes for monitoring as well as funding,” and, stating that “Arunachal is equipped with all paraphernalia necessary to attain vital developmental goals,” he urged everyone to make sincere efforts to achieve it.

The ZPC and representatives of various departments briefed Talwade on issues associated with implementation of schemes and their progress.

The ArSRLM CEO apprised Talwade of how the ArSRLM is helping the poor by building their capacity to earn a livelihood.

Three tractors and two power tillers were distributed to five farmers for cluster farming under the 15th FC grants.

The Namsai DC, the DPDO, member secretaries, and officers and functionaries of various line departments attended the meeting. (DIPRO)