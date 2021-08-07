JCI Itanagar Royals felicitate Capital DC

ITANAGAR, 6 Aug: The Arunachal Chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Group, JCI Itanagar Royals on Thursday felicitated Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom for his exemplary work in the fight against Covid-19.

Yayam Bagang, owner of SKYCT K-Brand franchise, in collaboration with JCI Itanagar Royals, donated Covid-19 kits containing oximeters, thermometers, multi-vitamin tablets and zinc tablets to the district administration as a token of appreciation and to show their support for the administration in this fight.

High quality five-layered masks were also donated by JCI member Nabam Vivienne.

The JCI members also informed the DC about JCI’s contributions to society, such as building classrooms for underprivileged children, installation of water purifier (RO) etc.

The DC thanked them for their voluntary gesture and hoped that the kits will go a long way in providing immunity to the people in this fight. He handed over the kits to the officers and staff of his office, and to the visitors.

The DC also handed over “I am Covid-19 vaccinated” badges, conceptualised by the DA to the officers and staff with an aim to express their support towards vaccination.

The JCI is an international organization active in over a hundred countries worldwide. (DIPRO)