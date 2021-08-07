Decision to resume offline classes will be taken after discussions with parents: Tedir

PASIGHAT, 6 Aug: Education Minister Taba Tedir stated that the education department will hold deliberations with the parents regarding the resumption of offline classes and will only take a decision based on its outcome.

Tedir was speaking to reporters at the sidelines of a meeting with officers of the education department here in East Siang district.

He stated that the state government is contemplating opening schools for resumption of offline classes, and therefore, a virtual meeting has been called on 9 August, wherein all the DDSE and senior officers of the education department will hold deliberations with parents regarding the start of offline classes.

“The education department will take a decision only after that,” Tedir added.

The minister said that the education department is doing its best to maintain the education scenario during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As of now the department has not allowed any school to resume offline classes in view of the pandemic. All DDSEs have been in touch with all schools authorities of their respective districts, wherein the school authorities are having discussions with the school management committees and parents. Advices are also being taken regarding maintenance of Covid-appropriate behaviour among the students and teachers,” the minister informed.