Land owners restrict Geotech team from entering proposed viaduct location for investigation

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Aug: A Geotech investigation team, engaged by the ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd to start the investigation at the location of a proposed viaduct under 4-lanning project of Itanagar-Banderdewa section of NH-415 (Package-C), was not allowed to carry out work by the land owners claiming non-payment of compensation.

On Thursday, the ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd has in a letter addressed to the Naharlagun highway division, Nirjuli EE, informed that the Geotech investigation team was mobilized on Wednesday at the Banderdewa end side of the proposed viaduct location to start an investigation for bridge piers and abutment locations. However, the Geotech team was restricted from entering the said location by locals seeking land compensation and hence the team was unable to start their work.

It has appealed to the EE to resolve the matter at the earliest and ensure that there are no further impediments to the project.

Subsequently, Naharlagun Highway Division, Nirjuli Executive Engineer Nani That on Friday wrote to the Capital Complex, Itanagar deputy commissioner urging him to expedite the land acquisition of the proposed viaduct area.