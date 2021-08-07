One Covid death on Friday, death toll at 237

ITANAGAR, 6 Aug: The state reported one Covid-19 death on Friday, taking the state’s death toll to 237.

The 43-year-old man from Lohit with comorbidity had symptoms of fever, cough, general weakness and breathing problems since 26 July. He tested positive for Covid-19 through RAT at the zonal hospital in Tezu on 29 July and was admitted to the district Covid health centre (DCHC) on the same day.

However, he passed away on Friday at around 6.50 am at the DCHC due to Covid pneumonia. He was unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state reported 227 Covid-19 positive cases on Friday, of whom 86 are symptomatic.

Itanagar capital region recorded the highest 53 cases, followed by 44 cases in Lower Subansiri and 24 Covid cases in Lohit.

Lohit also recorded the highest positivity rate on the day with 18.8 percent. ICR recorded a positivity rate of seven percent.

On the day, 420 people across the state in various health facilities and home isolation were declared recovered or discharged.

A total of 4,847 samples were collected on the day (See bulletin)